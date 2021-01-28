Wyoming High School Graduation Rate Improves for Seventh Consecutive Year

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced today that high school graduation rates increased to 82.3% in 2019-20, marking the seventh consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6% of students graduated.

“When we work hand-in-hand with our school districts to make sure every student can succeed, good things happen,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Wyoming continues to set high standards for our graduates, which is reflected in our plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act, and evidenced in the graduation rate increase. That it’s our seventh-consecutive year for an increase demonstrates that our plans, our partnerships, are working.”

Eighteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above, up from 15 districts last year:

Park #16 – 100.0%

Washakie #2 – 100.0%

Big Horn #4 – 95.8%

Sublette #9 – 95.6%

Park #1 – 95.2%

Lincoln #1 – 95.1%

Laramie #2 – 94.9%

Carbon #2 – 94.7%

Sublette #1 – 93.7%

Teton #1 – 93.6%

Fremont #24 – 93.5%

Sheridan #1 – 92.3%

Converse #2 – 92.3%

Crook #1 – 91.6%

Fremont #2 – 90.9%

Fremont #1 – 90.8%

Sweetwater #2 – 90.0%

Sheridan #3 – 90.0%

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort Methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way. Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time,” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year. Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated, and can be viewed with the rest of the graduation rate data.

