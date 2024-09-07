Wyoming is Challenging Florida for Retiree – Dream Destination

Why Wyoming? According to a recent ranking released by WalletHub, we have one of the highest quality of life rankings in the country, and we give you a bang for your buck as one of the most affordable states to live. Recently, Wyoming’s capital was named one of the top 50 U.S. cities to raise a family in, and now we’re being recognized as one of the best states to retire in. With a ranking of 7th in the country for affordability and for quality of life, Wyoming cinched the number 5 spot for best states to retire in in 2024.

Go deeper: Not only did Wyoming rank highly as a state for best retirement destinations, two Wyoming cities made it in the top 180 cities in America to retire in. Casper fell in the top ten on this list, claiming the number nine spot. It was ranked 3rd overall in affordability, 72nd in activities, 29th in quality of life, and 88th in healthcare rankings. Cheyenne took the 23rd place on this list, with a ranking of 2nd in affordable, 142nd in activities, 54th in quality of life, and 104th in healthcare.

Behind the Scenes: These rankings were based on four main categories: Affordability, Quality of Life, Healthcare, and Activities. Within these categories, tax rates, resources for the elderly, crime rates, and healthcare accessibility were all weighted heavily.