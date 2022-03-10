Wyoming Office Of Tourism Releases 2021 Preliminary Travel Economic Impact Data

This February, the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) released its 2021 Economic Impact preliminary findings, conducted by Dean Runyan Associates. According to the report, Wyoming’s tourism and hospitality industry experienced substantial growth in 2021, with $4 billion in direct travel spending while generating $243 million in tax revenue – a 50.5 percent increase from 2020.

“It is exciting that more people continue to come to Wyoming and experience all the things we love about our state,” Governor Gordon said. “It is important that we continue our efforts to grow this valuable sector of our economy.”

2021 Economic Impact Highlights:

These preliminary estimates for Wyoming are subject to revision as more complete source data becomes available in April 2022.

Wyoming welcomed 8.1 million overnight visitors ; a 16.8 percent increase from 2020

; a 16.8 percent increase from 2020 $4 billion in direct visitor spending ; a 31.2 percent increase from 2020

; a 31.2 percent increase from 2020 Visitor spending directly affected Wyoming’s economy by generating $243 million in local and state tax revenues ; a 50.5 percent increase from 2020

; a 50.5 percent increase from 2020 The leisure and hospitality sector gained an estimated 1,730 jobs

Accommodations experienced the largest spending growth; a 61.8 percent increase from 2020

Wyoming travel industry GDP is estimated to be $1.6 billion in 2021 and represents 3.7% of the total state GDP

The full preliminary report can be found here.

“Despite the ongoing challenges still facing global tourism, the grit and fortitude of Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism industry shined through in 2021, making it a game-changing year for the state economy,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Wyoming will continue to be a leading travel destination in the United States, and all indicators point to economic growth going into 2022.”

The preliminary data was released ahead of the Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Conference on Feb. 28-March 1; the only event dedicated to celebrating and educating Wyoming’s tourism and hospitality industry. Hosted by the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association (WLRA) and the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Conference consists of a variety of keynote speakers, and industry breakout sessions. This year’s topics include: 2022 travel trends, celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone, data and insights going forward and much more.

For more information on the Wyoming Office of Tourism, visit www.travelwyoming.com.