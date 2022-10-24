Wyoming State Museum hosts “Halloween at the Museum”

The Wyoming State Museum’s annual FREE trick-or-treat event will be held on Sunday, October 30, from noon to 4 p.m.

Community members are invited to participate in “Halloween at the Museum,” a historic trick-or-treat around the museum.

Trick-or-treaters will meet characters from Wyoming’s past, get up close to specimens and objects from the museum collection, and enjoy fun activities like a sheepherding race and a “bacon toss.” At the end of the experience, children will receive a free bag of candy.

“Halloween at the Museum” is a safe and educational event for children of all ages. This is not a drop-off program and children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Halloween at the Museum” is generously sponsored by Smile Doctors in Cheyenne, SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO, and the Wyoming State Museum Store. Thanks to their support, this entire event is free for all!

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about all of our upcoming events, @wyomingstatemuseum.