Wyoming State Museum to host second annual Dino Day

The second annual Dino Day is back at the Wyoming State Museum on June 4.

Part of the museum’s monthly Family Day program, Dino Day will be a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity for local families to satisfy their child’s obsession with dinosaurs.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the State Museum and its grounds will be transformed into a dino-themed wonderland. Kids can meet real paleontologists and learn why they study the prehistoric past.

A “Field of Dinos” with poles reaching toward the sky will show just how big (and small) some of the most famous dinosaurs were. Kids can also crawl through a “Tunnel Through Time,” imagining they are living in the time of dinosaurs.

Partners from the University of Wyoming Geological Museum will bring real fossils that families can help prepare, and the University of Wyoming Conservatory will be showing off the beautiful plant life that would have surrounded dinosaurs millions of years ago.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is for all ages and will feature crafts, games, and activities that bring attendees closer to the museum’s collections. Registration is free. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, story time, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

Story by Wyoming State Museum