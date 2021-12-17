Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hikes to Take Place New Year’s Day 2022

For the 11th consecutive year, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will host popular First Day Hikes on January 1.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages will have access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized around the country.

“I can’t think of a better way to start off the New Year!” said Laurel Thompson, Outreach Coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We invite everyone to come celebrate the occasion outdoors with a fun hike at one of Wyoming’s State Parks and Historic Sites.”

These events will be held at 13 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations, and hikers may receive swag items or other promotional items for participating. Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, ranging from 1 to 4.2 miles. Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length, and terrain are as follows:

⮚ Bear River State Park – meet at Visitor Center at 10 a.m., hike 1.9 miles on easy terrain, snow cover, 307-789-6547

⮚ Boysen State Park – meet at Park Headquarters at 10 a.m., hike 1.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-876-2796

⮚ Buffalo Bill State Park – meet at Hayden Arch Bridge at 9 a.m., hike 4 miles on easy terrain, 307-587-9227

⮚ Curt Gowdy State Park – meet at Visitor Center at 10:30 a.m., hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-632-7946

⮚ Edness K. Wilkins State Park – meet at Platte River Shelter at 10:30 a.m., hike 1-2.5 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-577-5150

⮚ Guernsey State Park – meet at Black Canyon Point Campground at 10 a.m., hike 2.5 miles on moderate to intermediate terrain, 307-836-2334

⮚ Hot Springs State Park – meet at Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m., hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-864-2176

⮚ Medicine Lodge Archeological Site – meet at Petroglyph Cliff at 10 a.m., hike 1 mile on easy terrain, 307-469-2234

⮚ Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site – Hike One: meet at Main Parking Lot at 1 p.m., hike 1 mile on easy terrain; Hike Two: meet at Main Parking Lot at 2:00PM, hike 4.2 miles on difficult terrain, snow cover, 307-684-7629

⮚ Sinks Canyon State Park – meet at Popo Agie Campground at 1 p.m., hike 1.5 miles on moderate, snow cover, 307-332-6333

⮚ South Pass City State Historic Site – meet at Dance Hall at 1 p.m., hike 2-4 miles on moderate terrain, 307-332-3684

⮚ Trail End State Historic Site – meet at East Side of Kendrick Mansion at 10 a.m., hike 1-2 mile(s) on easy terrain, 307-674-4589

⮚ WY Pioneer Memorial Museum – meet at WY Pioneer Memorial Museum at 10 a.m., hike 1.3-2.6 miles on easy terrain, 307-358-9288

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.