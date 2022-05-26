Wyoming State Parks recognizes “Every Kid in a Park” for seventh straight year

For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is partnering with state and federal partners in celebration of a program instituted in 2016 during the National Park Service’s 100th year anniversary. As part of this effort, Wyo Parks will sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park”.

The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every 4th grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.

Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at: www.everykidoutdoors.gov

As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through August 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites, or recreation areas.

For more information, contact Wyo Parks Headquarters at 307-777-6323.

Story by Wyoming State Parks