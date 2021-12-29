Wyoming State Parks to begin collecting sales and lodging taxes on overnight use in State Parks

As of January 1, 2022, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with Wyoming State Statutes 39-15-101 and 39-15-201.

Tax rates vary by county and will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities such as cabins, lodges, yurts and treehouses.

“Wyoming State Parks has worked closely with the Department of Revenue to determine where taxes need to be applied to our fees in order to comply with state law,” Deputy Director Nick Neylon said.

Sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets as well as tourism efforts statewide. Past projects that have been supported have included aquifer protection, road maintenance, county library expansions and support of local government.

For more information, please contact Wyo Parks Headquarters by phone at 307-777-6323, by email at state.parks.parks@wyo.gov, or visit our website at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/.