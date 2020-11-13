Wyoming Utility Executive Achieves Certified Economic Developer Designation from the International Economic Development Council

Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

Fain oversees Rocky Mountain Power’s Wyoming state business plan, economic development, customer and community relations and supports regulatory and legislative activities. In 2019, she received her economic development certification from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program and is a member of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

For the last two years, she has focused on the company’s $5 billion “Energy Vision” investment in Wyoming. The project includes constructing new transmission lines and developing renewable

energy resources that will create jobs and tax revenue for project communities and the state.

Her background includes more than a decade of energy industry experience in external and government affairs, economic development and strategic communications. She currently holds board positions with the Wyoming Economic Development Association and the Cheyenne Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. Before relocating to Cheyenne, Wyoming, she spent twenty years as a national journalist with NBC and FOX News.

The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:

business retention and expansion

finance & credit analysis

marketing and attraction

strategic planning

entrepreneurial & small business development

managing economic development organizations

neighborhood development strategies

real estate development & reuse

technology-led economic development

workforce development strategies

foreign direct investment & exporting

As highly competent economic development professionals, Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector. Excellence in the economic development profession improves the wellbeing, quality of life and opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. There are currently around 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States.