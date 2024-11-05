Wyoming’s $80 Million Oil Gamble: High Risk & High Reward

ThermoFisher Scientific, a powerhouse in applied science research, is betting big on Wyoming’s potential to revolutionize oil extraction. Their $40 million investment, matched by another $40 million from the Wyoming Legislature, aims to unlock more oil from Wyoming’s challenging “tight rocks.” At the University of Wyoming’s Center of Innovation for Flow Through Porous Media, led by Dr. Mohammed Piri, researchers are pursuing a breakthrough that could turn even a 1% increase in oil recovery into billions for the energy sector.

In formations like Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, oil-rich shale and sandstone hide vast reserves of oil in microscopic pores that traditional extraction methods barely tap. Currently, only 5% to 15% of this oil is recovered, leaving up to 95% locked away. By cracking the code of these “rock sponges,” Piri’s team could unleash an “enormous additional economy.”

Beyond oil, the implications of this work are vast. Wyoming has already led the charge in carbon sequestration, with its geology ideally suited for capturing and storing carbon emissions. The same advanced techniques being developed for oil extraction could also be adapted for carbon storage and hydrogen fuel storage, making Wyoming a premier destination for industries focused on reducing carbon footprints. This collaboration between ThermoFisher and Wyoming could solidify the state as a global hub for sustainable energy research and innovation.

WY We Care: ThermoFisher’s commitment signals confidence in Wyoming’s unique strengths: abundant natural resources, legislative support, and pioneering research talent. If successful, this partnership could place Wyoming at the forefront of a worldwide push toward more efficient oil recovery and sustainable energy practices, making it an innovation leader across traditional and emerging energy sectors. Wyoming’s high-stakes, high-reward research could soon be setting global standards in oil recovery and green technology, reinforcing the Cowboy State’s pivotal role in the future of energy.