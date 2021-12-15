Wyoming’s Energy Future: Luncheon on January 7
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, January 7. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort. Guest speaker Gary Hoogeveen, the President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, will discuss Wyoming’s Energy Future.
Through his work with Rocky Mountain Power, Gary Hoogeveen is responsible for delivering electricity safely and reliably to 1.2 million customers in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, and also oversees thermal generation and mining for the company. Previously Hoogeveen served as senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Rocky Mountain Power, leading programs and initiatives to help customers access and benefit from renewable energy.
Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.ChamberMaster.com/Events/Calendar/.
Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.org.