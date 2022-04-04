Yard Waste Program Resumes April 4 for Season

The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division will resume the residential yard waste program the week of April 4.

Residents participating in this program are reminded only grass, leaves, and garden waste are allowed in the yard waste container. Also, please be aware not to bag the materials, and to not place branches, limbs, or brush in the yard waste container. All yard waste containers must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. to be serviced. Alley pick-up is not provided for this service. The City of Cheyenne provides a limb pick-up every Friday by appointment only. Please contact the Sanitation Division for scheduling.

The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.) is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round for your convenience from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 pm.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.