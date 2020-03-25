Yelp Teams Up with GoFundMe to Help Support Local Businesses

Yelp has announced a partnership with GoFundMe making it easier for community members to support local businesses.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has taken a toll on businesses across the nation. In response to the challenges businesses face, Yelp and GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform, will provide a fast and simple way for independent businesses to start fundraisers and accept donations through their Yelp pages.

According to Yelp, “U.S. consumer interest for restaurants has fallen 67% since March 10, and businesses like yoga studios and breweries have seen large decreases of 78% and 85%, respectively, due to social distancing measures.”

Many businesses have been required to temporarily close, making it seemingly impossible to continue to pay their staff and cover rent. Fortunately, loyal customers want to help them weather this unprecedented crisis and are looking for ways to make an immediate impact.

To kickstart this effort and help communities support the businesses that they love, the Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with a $500 matching grant to eligible businesses that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe.

“It’s our hope that with the funds raised through this partnership, businesses will be able to support their employees and cover immediate expenses so that they’re in a better position to continue operating through this crisis, or able to reopen their doors once we overcome it” shared the Yelp Blog.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has assembled a list of local restaurants and grocery stores that continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery options. Shop local and help save the businesses you love!

LOCAL RESTAURANTS YELP BLOG PARTNERSHIP DETAILS