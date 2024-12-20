Your Input Matters: LCCC Workforce Needs Survey

Your input matters! Laramie County Community College is inviting businesses and organizations in Laramie County to share their insights through a Laramie County Community College is inviting businesses and organizations in Laramie County to share their insights through a Business Training Needs Assessment. This quick survey will help them understand the workforce challenges in the region, and customize training programs to meet business needs. Deadline to respond is January 15th, 2025. Survey Link Here

Participate in the survey and be entered to win a free business course of your choosing! Together, let’s work to build a stronger, more skilled community workforce. Take a few moments to guide the resources that will empower our business and employees to thrive!