Zoning for high-density apartment complex rejected

A final attempt to zone 10 acres in northeastern Cheyenne to allow for a high-density apartment complex failed Monday night.

“There is no way to bring this back at this point,” Mayor Patrick Collins said Tuesday. “All the parliamentary things that would bring (the zoning designation) back are exhausted, so it is dead.”

Gateway Construction had requested the zoning designation to allow for an apartment complex with exercise facilities, a swimming pool and up to 195 units on site, in an attempt to address Cheyenne’s need for affordable housing for young professionals. A zoning map amendment to establish zoning on any parcel within the city can be initiated in a variety of ways, according to Seth Lloyd, senior planner for the city.

“Why do we need multi-family residential, and why do we need increased density? Because this council told us we do. We have done study after study; 5,000 units we need in Cheyenne,” said Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. “Where are we going to put those? Where is the right place to put those?”