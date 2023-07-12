Zoning Policies Inflate Housing Costs

Local government zoning policies hinder developers from building homes where people need and want them. This includes ordinances that ban multifamily housing and require homes to be built on excessively large lots, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line? These policies artificially inflate the price of housing — the single biggest expense in most American households.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber conducted a housing study in 2019, and we’re working to update that study. Our ongoing housing issue is one of the most important economic development priorities we can tackle if we want Cheyenne and Laramie County to have a successful financial future.