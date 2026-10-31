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A Cheyenne man was arrested this week after a dumpster blaze threatened a nearby collision repair shop, but firefighters quickly contained the flames before the building suffered major damage. Authorities say rapid action by emergency crews and federal partners prevented what could have been a far more serious fire and led to a criminal investigation.

Firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were dispatched to the repair shop on Dunn Avenue after reports of a dumpster on fire that was beginning to push smoke and flames into the unoccupied structure. Engine and ladder crews put the fire out, cleared smoke and conducted a sweep of the building to check for any hidden hot spots or victims.

The department said crews knocked down the visible blaze rapidly, then performed thermal checks and ventilated the shop. Officials credited coordination between local and federal agencies for locating a person of interest shortly after the incident.

Location: Collision repair shop, Dunn Avenue, Cheyenne

Collision repair shop, Dunn Avenue, Cheyenne Incident: Dumpster fire that extended into the unoccupied building

Dumpster fire that extended into the unoccupied building Response: Engine 1 extinguished the flames; Ladder 1 conducted search and ventilation

Engine 1 extinguished the flames; Ladder 1 conducted search and ventilation Arrest: Alejandro Gutierrez Munoz taken into custody on a charge of third-degree arson

Alejandro Gutierrez Munoz taken into custody on a charge of Agencies involved: Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, ATF

Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Cheyenne Police Department, Status: Investigation and criminal proceedings are ongoing

How the response unfolded

Delivering water to the source quickly stopped the fire from moving deeper into the shop, firefighters said. After extinguishing the flames, crews used smoke-removal equipment and searched the interior to ensure the structure was safe.

Crews quickly doused the dumpster blaze to stop fire spread into the shop.

Fire department leadership emphasized the role of interagency cooperation in both the firefighting and investigative phases. An assistant fire marshal noted that expertise from federal agents and rapid police work were key to identifying and detaining a suspect.

Legal status and next steps

Court records indicate Alejandro Gutierrez Munoz was arrested on a third-degree arson count related to burning cardboard in the dumpster. He was taken into custody with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Cheyenne Police Department.

The case remains active in Laramie County, and prosecutors will decide whether to pursue formal charges. Munoz is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Beyond the immediate legal consequences, the incident highlights how quickly a relatively small outdoor fire can endanger nearby businesses and how coordinated emergency response can limit harm. Local officials said they appreciate the cooperation of the business’s staff, whose information aided the investigation and response efforts.