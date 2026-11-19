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The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office released an updated arrests log this week listing people taken into custody and the offenses they were recommended to face — a record that highlights local concerns ranging from impaired driving to drug and property crimes. These entries reflect recent law-enforcement activity and could have implications for upcoming court proceedings and community safety discussions.

The log is limited: it does not include juvenile cases, arrests involving sexual-offense charges, or individuals who posted bond and were released before the agency published details. Charges reported below are the initial recommendations and may change after formal filings by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. All listed individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Several recurring themes appear in the record, notably multiple reports of DUI, alleged drug offenses, warrants and probation-related arrests. Readers should consider this as a snapshot of recent enforcement, not a comprehensive tally of all arrests in the county.

Notable patterns and public-safety context

Law enforcement contacts include routine traffic stops that escalated to criminal charges and arrests linked to outstanding court orders or probation failures. A number of the entries cite alleged violations tied to controlled substances and repeat impaired-driving incidents — issues that typically draw both criminal penalties and community concern.

Traffic stops in the updated log often escalated into criminal charges.

DUI and alcohol-related offenses appear repeatedly across the log.

and alcohol-related offenses appear repeatedly across the log. Several arrests stem from outstanding warrants or failure-to-appear orders.

or failure-to-appear orders. Drug-related charges range from possession to alleged distribution and conspiracy counts.

There are multiple entries describing alleged domestic-related incidents, including domestic battery and protection-order violations.

Recent arrests reported by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office

Name Recommended charges / notes Larenzo A. Arenas Driving on a DUI suspension, marijuana possession, speeding and window tint violation Daniel Ray Bunn Failure to comply with police orders Damon Lea Chiles Failure to appear in court Rikki Jo Holmes Failure to comply with court or law-enforcement directives Terrance Lashawn Jones Failure to appear; alleged failure to pay Jacob Robert Lehr Alleged violation of a protection order Alexander McFarland Failure to appear Anna Kathryn Mead Open container and suspected DUI Jacob Claude Miller Alleged strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and domestic battery; later cited for misdemeanor probation violation Kristina Jade Russell Failure to appear Adain Kristopher Rutledge Reckless driving John Lewis Scrimshire Public intoxication Adam Nicholas Sharif Failure to appear Elizabeth June Urban Failure to comply Desiree Ariel Delaney District Court warrant for two probation violations Devin Clint Gonzales Failure to appear Richard B. Jenkins Wyoming warrant; passenger seatbelt violation noted David Kaser Public intoxication Chad Duane Laganiere Aggravated assault with injury, burglary and unlawful entry into an occupied structure Gregory Michael Means Burglary Annette Marie Shamy District Court warrant: failure to comply Brenda S. Strachan Speeding, DUI, open container and marijuana possession Regina Rose Knipper Domestic battery April Amy Littlebrave Mintun Wyoming misdemeanor warrant Troy William Lobermeier Theft reported for items over $1,000 or involving a firearm/livestock (two counts) Felipe Alfredo Lovato Failure to comply; failure to appear Raymond Jesse Medina Public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing/ interfering and misdemeanor probation violation Kristen Michele Morrow DUI and lane maintenance violation Joseph Bland Phillips Failure to appear Shalon Barbrell Rose Taylor Third-or-more offense: possession of a controlled substance (two counts) Sophronia Louise Saucedo Unsafe vehicle conditions, tire violations and combined DUI-related charges Bret Schuh Stop-sign violation and DUI Auston J. Waddell Reckless driving, suspended license, fleeing/eluding and lane violations Peyton J. Westby Under-21 alcohol possession and second-offense youth DUI Daniel Travis Wiggins Combined DUI, wrong-way driving, open container and small-quantity marijuana possession Mitchell Lee Williams Simple assault and interference with an emergency call Leonard Dennis Apodaca Jr. Vehicle entry and burglary-related vehicle offenses, marijuana possession Gregory Damian Beal Wyoming misdemeanor warrant Dustin Levi Brummett Felony meth possession, alleged sale/delivery of meth, conspiracy on drug charges and possession of controlled substances Kenneth Callaway Felony possession of meth and cocaine/heroin-type substances, alleged conspiracy and sale/delivery related to meth Christophe Isaiah Carabajal III Public intoxication and disturbance of the peace Thomas Alexander Connell Burglary Jonathan Victor Downer Failure to appear Matthew Duran Criminal trespass with communication element Tyson Fuller Public intoxication and disturbance of the peace Vincent Dean Garcia Domestic battery Jacob Alexander Ikerd DUI Wendell Steed Johnson Suspended license, failure to obey traffic signal, and registration issues Viola Marie Kills Crow Indian NCIC hold (national information center hold) Jaden David King DUI, lane violation, driving without interlock device and proof-of-insurance issue

These entries were provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Because the list reflects law-enforcement contacts and charging recommendations, it should not be treated as a final record of convictions. Any additional updates or formal charges will come through the District Attorney’s filings and public court records.

If you are seeking more information about a specific case, contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office or monitor official court dockets for filings and scheduled hearings.