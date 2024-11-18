RE/MAX Capitol Properties Awarded Best of the Best Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX Capitol Properties has been awarded the title of Best of the Best Real Estate Agency at this year’s Community Choice Awards. This recognition underscores the agency’s commitment to providing exceptional support to home buyers, sellers, and builders in the Cheyenne area.

The awards gala, which celebrated community excellence, highlighted the contributions of numerous individuals and organizations making Cheyenne a great place to live. The recognition as the top real estate agency was a significant honor for RE/MAX Capitol Properties, demonstrating the agency’s dedication to its clients and the local community.

“We are grateful to be recognized and honored as the ‘best of the best’ real estate agency recipient,” said Steve Prescott, Owner and Managing Broker of RE/MAX Capitol Properties.

“We will always put our heart into our work and are proud of the agents and professionals who make it possible.”

The agency attributes its success to its unwavering client-centered approach. RE/MAX Capitol Properties emphasizes the importance of listening to clients and delivering professional, tailored services. The team consists of real estate experts committed to continuous improvement and maintaining strong networks that facilitate smooth transactions.

“Our agency is unique because our agents continuously strive to improve and be strong experts,” Prescott noted. “They also have amazing networks of professionals who help our clients achieve smooth real estate transactions, and we could not provide the level of support to clients without them!”

RE/MAX Capitol Properties is deeply invested in the Cheyenne community, engaging in volunteer work and supporting local entrepreneurship. The agency sees this involvement as both a personal and professional responsibility, aiming to enhance the community with every transaction. Prescott expressed gratitude to the agency’s agents and support networks, dedicating the award to them. With this recognition, RE/MAX Capitol Properties looks forward to continuing its mission of providing outstanding real estate services while fostering a thriving community.