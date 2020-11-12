30th Annual Christmas Parade, “Deck the Halls Y’all,” Set for Saturday, November 28th in Downtown Cheyenne

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 30th annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade, “Deck the Halls Y’all” presented by Spradley Barr Motors.

Join in the holiday fun on Saturday, November 28th at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Cheyenne.

The registration deadline for floats to enter the Christmas Parade is this Friday, November 13th. Each float is encouraged to follow the “Deck the Halls Y’all” theme, celebrating Wyoming’s western spirit.

The Chamber’s Christmas Parade Committee is recruiting volunteers for the event.

Interested businesses or citizens can participate in many ways:

Purchase a poinsettia to help support the long-standing tradition

Volunteer to help deliver poinsettias

Sponsor the annual festivities

Volunteer to assist with parade barricades (groups or individuals!)

Register your float in the parade

“Annually, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the Christmas Parade to encourage everyone to celebrate the season and our community in downtown Cheyenne,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “This year, it is especially important to support our local businesses during the winter months.”

Across the country, local businesses have been receiving great support from their communities. More than ever, neighbors are relying on one another and finding new appreciation for local businesses. We look forward to new and continued opportunities to help one another thrive and this holiday season, as well as into 2021, should be no different.

We look forward to enjoying the best of a Western Christmas with recommended personal distancing and plenty of holiday joy.

Contact Esther Gonzales, Business Development & Relations Specialist, at (307) 638-3388 or estherg@cheyennechamber.org to learn more. Visit CheyenneChristmasParade.com for details.

Let’s celebrate the season, safely – stay strong Cheyenne.

REGISTER A FLOAT VOLUNTEER POINSETTIAS