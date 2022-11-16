32nd Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade Comes to Town

The annual Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, November 26. Festivities will start at 4 p.m. with the Wreath Hanging Ceremony, followed by the Tree Lighting in Depot Plaza. Floats will begin traveling down Carey Ave at 5:30 before heading down Capitol Ave.

Please keep our community safe and stay in Downtown until the parade has finished entirely! There will be food and drinks available around Downtown, and Small Business Saturday will still be going strong with opportunities to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Merry Christmas, Cheyenne!

Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.org .