37th Helicopter Squadron Partners with USDA and City of Cheyenne for Aerial Gunnery Training Area

The 37th Helicopter Squadron has announced a new partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture and the City of Cheyenne, establishing an aerial gunnery training area located just north of the Cheyenne National Cemetery. This collaboration will support essential training missions, allowing the 37 HS to conduct aerial blank fire exercises in partnership with security forces.

The newly designated training area will offer a closer alternative to the current training location, allowing for a higher level of mission readiness. This marks the first time the 37 HS has secured a memorandum of agreement with the USDA and the City of Cheyenne for this type of training. Additionally, the squadron has coordinated all necessary agreements to ensure operations are conducted safely and efficiently.

Training in this area will begin on Nov. 1, 2024. While the squadron has not used blank fire exercises outside of designated ranges before, this collaboration allows for more effective training without significant travel requirements. Given the proximity of houses to the north and east of the property, the 37 HS recognizes the potential for concern from the local community. The squadron is dedicated to open communication and transparency, and residents are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns.

To ensure a seamless integration of operations and address any potential concerns, the 37 HS is working to engage with local law enforcement and residents in the area, and the unit looks forward to establishing this training site as a valuable asset.

For more information, please contact Terry Higgins, Chief of Community Engagement, at 307-773-3381 or via email at terry.higgins.1@us.af.mil.