5th annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for the Airmen in the Dorms
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee with the Warren Spouses Club and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne are excited to host the 5th annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive for the Airmen in the Dorms. Please join us in showing our appreciation of the young airmen who live in the dorms at FE Warren AFB this Valentine’s Day by baking some homemade cookies! Our goal is 600 dozen cookies, so please sign-up to spread the love this February.
Volunteer Opportunities:
Off-base drop-off: Wednesday, February 9 from 8 am to 4 pm; Burns Insurance, 237 Storey Blvd Suite 200 OR Blue Federal Credit Union-World Headquarters, 2401 E Pershing Blvd.
On-base drop-off (must have access): Thursday, February 10 from 7:30 am to 9:30 am; Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212, 7307 Randall Ave., FE Warren AFB
Cookie plate assembly (must have base access): Thursday, February 10 from 7:30 am to 11:00 am; Chapel Activity Center, Bldg 212, 7307 Randall Ave., FE Warren AFB (*Military ID or pre-approval required for base access. Contact Carolyn ritschard@yahoo.com no later than Tuesday, January 25 to apply for base access. Masks and gloves required; gloves will be provided.)
Special instructions:
-Please deliver cookies in a disposable container; we are unable to return containers.
-The cookies do not have to be individually wrapped; we will be assembling plates with a variety of cookies.
No time to bake? Mary’s Mountain Cookies is offering a 31% discount per dozen of their 2 ounce cookies, plus free delivery to the base to anyone ordering cookies for this event. Call in your order at (307) 514-0404.
The Military Affairs Committee’s (MAC) purpose is to maintain a harmonious and productive relationship between the community and all military units in the area, through education and troop support.
MAC focuses on building ties between the business community and our local military. We support the many military missions accomplished in Cheyenne, and provide support for service members, retirees and their families. Our mission is to support our troops and educate partners and community members about the importance of our military in Cheyenne.