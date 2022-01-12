Blue Federal Credit Union Pledges $100,000 to Marshall Fire Relief Efforts
Boulder, CO. — Blue Federal Credit Union is ramping up its response to the devastating destruction brought on by the most expensive wildfire in Colorado. The Marshall Fire has caused over 1,000 homes to be lost as well as leaving over 35,000 people displaced across Boulder County, Colorado.
Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation has pledged $100,000 to be matched, which could become $200,000 with your help. The funds will directly benefit those that have been affected by the fire. If you would like to contribute to restoration efforts, you can donate to the Blue Foundation, which will assist those that have lost so much through the fires.
“Blue’s response to the fire and the Boulder County community was immediate. We are in direct communication with impacted credit union members, employees, and the community we are invested in,” said Michele Bolkovatz, Vice President of Public Relations and Membership Development at Blue Federal Credit Union. “Blue’s heart goes out to those that have experienced loss and despair. We will continue to be committed to this community where we all come together inspiring hope.”
Blue aims to keep the community apprised of the response and support services available. They are also working with the community response organizations as well as local community members. You can follow their response on their website.