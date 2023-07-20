A Game-Changer for Permitting: The Interactive Federal Review Act

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is back in action with her new plan, the Interactive Federal Review Act. This is all about bringing environmental analysis and community engagement for federal highway projects straight to the screens! Say goodbye to dusty old paperwork and hello to the digital revolution!

Go deeper: This bill wants to jazz up the government, cut the crap, and save some cash by slashing the time it takes to fix those bumpy Wyoming highways. Plus, they’re all about smooth roads and safety, so they’re bringing in fancy tech and making everything run like a well-oiled machine.

WY We Care: Give it up for Senator Lummis, folks! The Cheyenne Chamber is throwing a standing ovation her way for stepping up and tackling our messed-up permitting process head-on with some seriously needed reforms. Learn more about our work on this issue.