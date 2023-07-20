Testifying for Adversarial Property Purchase

Amber Leyba, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce, took a stand last week at the State Capitol, passionately advocating for the cessation of adversarial property purchase.

WY We Care: It’s no secret that your Cheyenne Chamber, along with chambers all over the country, is putting up a fierce fight in defending our businesses and national security against the sneaky attempts of our enemies to mess with us right under our noses. Teaming up with partners nationwide is absolutely essential to shield military bases from prying eyes and keep our national defense projects locked up tighter than Fort Knox.

