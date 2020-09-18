Addleman Takes Top Seat of Wyoming State Bar

The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Billie LM Addleman, an attorney from Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been elected President of its organization.

The 2020/2021 Election of Officers was held according to the Bylaws of the Wyoming State Bar. The results of the election were announced this week during the Bar’s Virtual Annual Business Meeting.

Addleman succeeds Kelly M. Neville of Laramie, Wyoming.

Addleman received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nevada in 2000 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2003. He currently serves as the Managing Partner at Hirst Applegate, where he has practiced law since 2004. His practice is focused primarily in civil litigation, including professional liability, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and professional licensing. He currently serves on the University of Wyoming College of Law Advisory Committee and the Laramie County Community College Paralegal Advisory Committee. He previously served as the Continuing Legal Education Chair for the Wyoming State Bar Annual Conference and on the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee and the Law School Liaison Committee. He has also served on numerous state and local nonprofit boards, including the Wyoming Community Foundation, the LCCC Foundation and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, and is a Past President of the Cheyenne Rotary Club. He and his wife, Brandi Monger, who is also an attorney, have lived in Cheyenne for 17 years.

Addleman previously served as the Bar’s President-Elect.