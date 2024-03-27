Home » Business Government

Administration is Proposing the Confiscation of Private IP that Used Federal Funding

Shortgo Posted On March 27, 2024
0
0


Entrepreneurs and businesses alike are sounding the alarm on a Biden Administration proposal to empower government bureaucrats with the ability to “march-in” and confiscate a company’s intellectual property (IP) if it received any federal funding for research, including in conjunction with universities. This is nothing more than a backdoor move to control prices, which they are doing under the guise of the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act.

Why it matters: For over four decades, the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act has fostered innovation by providing universities and small businesses with the tools to translate federal funding into tangible inventions and products that benefit the public.  Exercising march-in rights will not lower prices. Americans would see higher prices and a decline in the innovation that creates the products and technologies we rely on.

How March-in Abuse Impacts American Innovation:

  • Government seizure of business assets: If enacted, this proposal could empower unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., to seize assets from private businesses, posing a grave threat to their stability and autonomy.

  • U.S. leadership in critical technologies threatened: Seizing private property puts America’s dominance in vital technologies at risk, endangering our position as a global innovator and potentially compromising national security.

  • Bipartisan innovation policy in jeopardy: By tampering with the landmark bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act, these changes would sow seeds of uncertainty, eroding the foundation that has long fostered American innovation and economic growth and ending public-private collaboration as we know it.

  • A hostile environment for U.S. innovation: The prospect of expanded government powers casts a shadow over the entrepreneurial landscape, creating an atmosphere of doubt and hindering the innovative spirit that drives progress.




Trending Now
You better wake up and pay attention
Dale Steenbergen March 27, 2024
Is Apple a Monopoly? The U.S. Government thinks so
Sydney O'Brien March 27, 2024
Read Next

You are reading
Administration is Proposing the Confiscation of Private IP that Used Federal Funding
Share No Comment