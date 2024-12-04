All Businesses Need to File Their BOIR—ASAP

As many of you may know—and many of you may not—the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) has introduced a new set of compliance requirements for businesses across the United States. If you’ve found yourself caught in the whirlwind of confusion surrounding this law, you’re not alone. With the January 1, 2025, deadline looming, ensuring that your business is compliant has never been more critical.

To address these challenges and support small businesses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has developed a free online toolkit that simplifies the process of filing Beneficial Ownership Information Reports (BOIR). This step-by-step guide is designed to walk you through each stage of the reporting process.

Failing to meet these requirements by the deadline could result in hefty fines (up to $500 per day) or even criminal penalties, so it’s essential to act now.

Download the U.S. Chamber’s Guide to Complying with the CTA.

What Every Business Needs to Know About the CTA.