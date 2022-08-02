Annual Trap Tournament: August 19

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Annual Trap Tournament will be on Friday, August 19. Shooting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Cheyenne Trap and Skeet Club. The event supports the Chamber’s advocacy initiatives benefiting military, infrastructure, and economic growth in the Cheyenne area.

Teams will compete in two trap rounds, and prizes for high and second overall team scores and high overall female and male shooters will be awarded. Space is limited to 40 teams, and advance registration is required. Guests are welcome to attend the event to watch the teams compete and enjoy games, drawings, and activities all day long. Guest meal tickets are available for $25 each.

Register to attend on the events page.

Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting the Chamber website.

Story by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Visit the website for more information.