Applebee’s Thanks Veterans with a Complimentary Entrée on November 11
For the 14th year, Applebee’s will give thanks to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them.
And for anyone unable to join us on November 11, we invite them to come back with a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.
With seven entrees to choose from, veterans and active service members can select a free meal from an exclusive menu of mouth-watering entrées, including:
* Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
* 6 oz. Top Sirloin
* Chicken Tenders Platter
* Double Crunch Shrimp
* Fiesta Lime Chicken
* Oriental Chicken Salad
* Three-Cheese Chicken Penne