Reiman Corp. Breaks Ground for New Archer Fire Station

On March 3, Laramie County Fire District (LCFD) #1 celebrated Firehouse Station #3’s groundbreaking at 3850 Archer Parkway. Thanks to the Laramie County taxpayers in 2017, the project was approved as part of a sixth penny ballot vote.

Fire Chief Darrick Mittlestadt opened up the groundbreaking with enthusiasm, stating how fantastic it is to “start the next phase of this project, knowing the fire station is going to be here for our community and the county. This station will have a positive impact for everyone.”

With over 160 square miles and 11,000 people residing in the area, the District receives an average of 1,800 emergency calls per year. The $2.1 million project will increase fire protection and emergency medical services to the eastern portion of Laramie County. The 10,800 square foot facility will include living space for eight firefighters, office space, a conference room, and four apparatus bays for housing fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

Rachel Delventhal, Architect for Red Studio, thanked the community for their sixth penny tax votes and stated that the project would not have been possible without voter support. County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm also expressed his gratitude to voters and their ability to change the conversation from a want into an officially underway operation.

Laramie County and Laramie County Fire District #1 are working in collaboration with:

-Featured photo credited to Laramie County Fire District #1-