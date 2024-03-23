Are you aware of the scammer threat?

Scammers are everywhere – from phishing emails to spam phone calls to suspicious direct messages, they’re nearly impossible to avoid if you’re online. Unfortunately, scammers are becoming more effective and harder to detect. In 2023, Americans lost around $1.5 billion to scammers under the guise of a government official or tech support worker. With intricate stories or even voice replication phone calls, scammers try to convince individuals to share personal information or funds.

WY We Care: Cheyenne has been facing scams of its own with a recent barrage of individuals posing as military personnel from F.E. Warren. To avoid falling victim to these scams, it’s important to stay vigilant. Government officials will never reach out to someone personally to ask for funds over the phone, via text, or on social media. Reporting suspicious activity of this nature can help protect others in your community from these schemes.