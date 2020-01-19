Art Uncork’d Returns to Old West Museum for 2020

Local artist Bria Hammock will join the Museum for their first Art Uncork’d of the year on January 23rd in the Carriage Hall beginning at 5:30pm.

With a love of graphic designs, Bria brings creativity and brilliant colors to some of Wyoming’s most beloved animals. Located in downtown Cheyenne, Bria is the Creative Director at the Big Horn Design Studio.

The CFD Old West Museum invites the community for an evening of inspirational fun, food, and beverages. Hors d’oeuvres will provided as well as a limited selection of wines and beers.

For more information, contact Jean Krause at 307-778-7202 or email jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org.

REGISTER HERE