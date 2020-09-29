Black Hills Energy Warns Customers to be Wary of Solar Companies Claiming Utility Affiliation

Black Hills Energy has received numerous customer reports of solar companies fraudulently portraying themselves as Black Hills Energy affiliates.

According to the reports, the vendors, are attempting door to door sales of solar power systems with salespeople deceptively stating that they are associated with Black Hills Energy and claiming to be partnering on solar panel installation and rebates. Black Hills Energy is not affiliated with solar systems in Cheyenne or partnering in any way.

Further, as a precautionary measure Black Hills Vice President of Wyoming Operations Mark Stege says, “When a customer is interested in installing renewable power systems such as wind and solar they should first contact Black Hills Energy to verify the requirements of interconnecting to our system and also verify the vendor selling the product is a reputable company through the Better Business Bureau.”

If you suspect fraud, immediately contact local law enforcement. If you have concerns or questions, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554.

Additional tips:

To verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location, call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website. Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unannounced visit or an unsolicited phone call.