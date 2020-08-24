Black Tooth Brewing Receives Beautification Award

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee presented Black Tooth Brewing Company with a Business Beautification Award for their taproom located at 520 W 19th St.

The Sheridan-based brewery is positioned in the heart of Cheyenne’s up and coming West Edge. Stephanie Kirby, general manager at Black Tooth Brewing, shared that the building was formerly home to the print shop, Pioneer Printing.

Kirby pointed out that the old brick walls and “Pioneer Printing” logo were saved to preserve as much of downtown Cheyenne’s history as possible.

Early last year, the taproom transformation began. “We totally gutted it back in February of 2019…I was looking at an empty space until January of this year,” said Kirby.

Black Tooth Brewing is now a completely transformed space – the mix of repurposed wood paneling and metal work lends to a lively urban interior design.

A large garage door extends the brewery outside for those who want to enjoy the fresh Wyoming air. Tall windows line the walls and allow for natural lighting to flood the space. An illuminated stage sits in the far corner to host bands on warm summer nights.

There is always something exciting going on at Black Tooth. Black Tooth has a steady rotation of brews on tap for customers to enjoy, no matter what your taste is, there is a beer there for everyone. New food truck and live music schedules are also posted weekly.

Since Black Tooth’s grand opening in May earlier this year, Cheyenne’s newest brewery has been warmly welcomed to the community.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Award recognizes businesses going above and beyond by investing in physical improvements to their location.

Want to nominate a business for the next award? Contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee.