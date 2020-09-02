This is Me Podcast Season 3 in Review

That’s a wrap! Season three of This is Me Podcast, hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens, has come to an end.

In this episode, the hosts talk about this season in review including how the show was impacted by COVID-19, season three guests, updates on past guests, and a fun Q&A session.

Every single one of our guests…they always just inspire me. It doesn’t matter what the story is. I always take away just so many great, positive things from their stories.- Amie Siemens Thank you to our guests who bravely share their stories with us and the world. We love you. Our mission is to inpsire others and let women know they are not alone. We are on this journey together.- Brandi Nash

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify. Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com

