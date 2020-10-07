Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation Announces Donation to Support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce a gift of $50,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make sure Wyoming food organizations have additional resources this fall and going into winter.

Started by First Lady Jennie Gordon, the goal of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. “It was such an honor to receive the level of support that Wyoming Hunger Initiative did from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming,” said First Lady Gordon.

“I admire this organization for not only their willingness to give generously but also their desire to volunteer in anti-hunger organizations across the state where they are demonstrating their commitment to end hunger in Wyoming. This is a true example of Wyoming people working together to take care of our neighbors.”

The gift from the BCBSWY’s Caring Foundation is in addition to a previous contribution of $100,000 targeted toward food and the long-term sustainability of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impacts to Wyoming families have increased the need and importance of fighting food insecurity across the state.

“BCBSWY made an initial gift to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative in response to start of the COVID-19 pandemic—but we’re not out of the woods, and the charitable giving arm of our company, the Caring Foundation, wanted to ensure local anti-hunger programs have the resources needed to get through this fall and winter” said Diane Gore, president and CEO. “Wyoming has weathered storms in the past, and though uncertainty remains, we are committed to helping our friends and neighbors.”

“We recognize the value of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and its development of a statewide network linking families to food banks and other resources in every Wyoming county,” said Dan Sullivan, of Casper, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Caring Foundation.

To say the past few months have been life-changing would be an understatement. People’s day-to-day lives have profoundly changed. Through it all, one thing has remained constant—the strength and resilience of Wyoming.