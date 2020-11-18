Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation Pledge $200,000 for Wildfire Relief

Blue Federal Credit Union & Blue Foundation will match every dollar raised for the American Red Cross up to $200,000 until the end of 2020 to support recovery efforts.

Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation are helping people and communities affected by the record setting Colorado & Wyoming wildfires. Every dollar donated will be matched up to $200,000. Donations enable the Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from the blazes. Gifts will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter, it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they navigate the changes the fires have brought.

The Red Cross is looking ahead to shelter transition, damage assessment, distribution of recovery items, and longer-term recovery. For the past three months, the Red Cross has cumulatively provided:

Over 28,000 overnight shelter stays to people in hundreds of hotel rooms and

Served over 25,000 meals to those affected by the wildfires

Members are encouraged to make a secure, one time donation, directly to the Red Cross. 100% of donations go directly toward relief for CO and WY wildfire victims and not administration costs.

GIVE NOW