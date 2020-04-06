Blue Federal Credit Union Donates More than 700 Care Packages To First Responders Living Their Mission of Doing Good During COVID-19

Blue Federal Credit Union is making a difference for healthcare professionals and first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities they serve.

Blue delivered over 700 COVID Survival Kits to these professionals throughout Wyoming and Colorado.

“We hope these care packages will brighten these hero’s day and show them how much we appreciate all they do”, said Jayden Burton, Business Development Specialist in Cheyenne

and Laramie, WY.

Blue recognizes what a huge impact these professionals have in our communities and focus to spread their mission of doing good and changing lives during these unprecedented times.

“Now more than ever before, is time to come together as one and do all we can to support those that serve and protect Showing our first responders and health care professionals the respect and love they deserve is a small token of gratitude from all 92,000 Blue members world-wide.” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU President/CEO.

“Our three Boulder Community Health Urgent Care clinics were the COVID-19 testing sites for patients/public who were screened and met the criteria to be tested. It was definitely overwhelming for all staff with the number of patients seen and the long hours worked. Employees were on site until they were able to get to all of the patients. I know they will really appreciate your thoughtfulness of sending a thank you bag to show appreciation of their hard work“, said Elizabeth Medlin, Clinic Manager at Boulder Community Health.

If you want to help make a difference, help get cash directly into the hands of individuals who need it the most and consider donating to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Forward Greater Cheyenne and the City of Cheyenne have partnered to meet urgent needs of the community. In this time of increased need, our community is rallying together to provide critical support for our neighbors who don’t have the resources to weather this crisis.

