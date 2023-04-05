Bonanza of Blooms at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

Looking for flowering plants for the Easter season? Well, come check out the new selection of unusual plants at the Tilted Tulip Gift Shop!

These plants are ideal for making use of greenhouse space without increasing heating costs. The plants all require very cool growing conditions in their seedling stage and were grown with night temperatures as low as 40°F during the winter months.

The first crop to bloom is the ‘Fairy Bouquet’ linaria, with has tiny spikes of flowers that look like miniature snapdragons. We also have fragrant freesias in pastel shades of blue and yellow.

Perhaps the most unusual plant you will find is the butterfly flower Schizanthus, which is a ferny foliage that has intricate flowers with spots and streaks. We also have a unique pocketbook plant, with orange, red, and yellow flowers shaped like a pouch and pink and blue Canterbury bells that round out the selection.

These plants are usually not offered for sale in nationwide chains because they do not ship well. However, they are perfectly suited for a cool, sunny room in any home, where they will help start the spring season early! Plants will be sold in the Tilted Tulip Gift Shop at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens while supplies last.

So hurry and get yours soon