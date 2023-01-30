Boys & Girls Club Prepares for Red Hot Competition at 14th Annual Chili Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is embarking on an international adventure at the 14th Annual Chili Challenge, coming up on Friday, February 10th! Taking place from 5:00-8:00 pm at Archer Event Center, this family-friendly event brings businesses, community members and Club youth together for an evening of red hot competition, delicious food, music and more.

This year’s cookoff has gone global with the theme of “Chili Around the World”! With each team themed as a different country, chili enthusiasts will be transported across the planet while still enjoying classic hometown recipes. Teams will vie for votes in the People’s Choice competition, as well as be evaluated by a panel of judges for their chili recipes and booth décor.

For those looking to add a little extra heat to the winter months, there are several exciting ways to get involved with this fun and hands-on event. Tickets, including endless chili, beer, soft drinks, family-friendly entertainment, and more, are now available for purchase. Adults are $25 and children ages 6-11 are $5. All children under 6 are free. Tickets will also be available at the door.

To make this event a success, the Club also needs teams who are ready to share their famous recipes, turn up the heat, and give it their all in the quest for chili greatness! All businesses, organizations, families, and individuals are invited to participate. Team registration is only $150 for up to 3 chili types (red, white, green, or vegetarian!). Many exciting sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

The 14th Annual Chili Challenge, with more teams, more chili, and more family-friendly fun than ever, is made possible by HF Sinclair. To purchase tickets, host a team, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit cc23.givesmart.com or contact Director of Resource Development Amanda Fiske at (307) 778-6674 or afiske@bgcchey.org.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne:

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The Club currently operates out of five sites serving students in LCSD1 and LCSD2. The Club offers high-quality, accessible afterschool and summer programming for youth ages 6-18, all for a membership fee of just $10 per year. While attending the Club, members participate in fun, educational activities focused on the three core areas of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character & Citizenship, as well as receive daily meals, mentorship, tutoring, and other social-emotional wellness activities. For more information, visit bgcchey.org.