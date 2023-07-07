Buckle Up for Blazing Fast Internet, Wyoming!

Wyoming just hit the jackpot! The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration is showering us with a cool $347.9 million as part of their Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. Say goodbye to laggy connections and hello to lightning-fast internet, my friends! President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative is making sure rural areas get our fair share of the online action. It’s time to surf the web like never before in the wild, wild west!

