Burglary a Godfather’s Pizza

On Friday, April 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer was dispatched to a report of a burglary at Godfather’s Pizza located at 5719 Yellowstone Road.

At the scene, the officer observed that the rear glass door and the second interior glass door had been shattered. Additionally, the back office was broken into, and a safe containing cash was stolen.

Security camera footage shows a male subject wearing a white sweatshirt, black mask, yellow pants, and white tennis shoes. He fled from the scene on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact at Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org. Additionally, tips can be provided anonymously through Silent Witness, at 638-TIPS or www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00