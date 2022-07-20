CFD Old West Museum Announces Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez

Bring your boots down to the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum for some Country Dancing with David Uriquidez. Be the star of the country bar with the hottest Country moves. Ladies, have your man sweep you off your feet! Gentlemen have that confidence on and off the dance floor!

Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple.

*We recommend that you bring a water bottle and your dancing shoes.

To purchase tickets, please visit the CFD Old West Museum website.

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting the Museum website.

Quick Facts:

What: Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez

When: Friday, August 19, 2022, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum, Carriage Hall, 4610 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art and Events Coordinator, (307) 778-7289, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org

Story by Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum