Cheyenne Aquatic Center is Scheduled to Reopen January 25

Shortgo Posted On January 21, 2021
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel St.) is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday, January 25th. The facility has been closed since October 2020 for a main pool shell replacement, new LED lighting, a new roof, and concrete pool deck repairs.

There will be a grand reopening event Monday afternoon, which is by invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions. A free rec swim from 5-8 pm will be held Monday evening to celebrate. Please call 307-637-6455 or visit www.cheyennerec.org to reserve your spot for the free swim.

All swimming will be by reservation only as COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. Please visit www.cheyennerec.org to sign up.




