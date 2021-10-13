Home » Arts Uncategorized

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Announces their Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis

October 13, 2021
The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce their fundraiser, a Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis. Join us at the Lincoln Theatre in support of the Museum and help us to cultivate our Western heritage.

VIP tickets are available for a meet and greet with Sean Curtis for $100 at 6:00 p.m., with one free beverage included. Floor Seats are $50 and Balcony Seats are $35; these two options allow for entry at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdartshow.com/products/museum-membership

 

Quick Facts:

Who: CFD Old West Museum Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis

When: Saturday, October 16 2021. VIP Event begins at 6:00 p.m., Doors Open to Public at 6:30 p.m. Ends at 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Lincoln Theatre

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org




