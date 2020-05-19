Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum and CFD Hall of Fame is excited to announce the CFD Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock, and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into “The Daddy of ‘em All.” Whether it be contestants, contract personnel, entertainers, livestock, families, or volunteers; those voted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame represent the wonderful competitive and cooperative spirit that has remained the hallmark of Cheyenne Frontier Days since 1897.

The seven inductees for the 2020 CFD Hall of Fame class are:

Scott Binning

Monte Blue

French Flash “Bozo” Hawk

Del Peterson

Kristie Peterson

The Schrader Family

Tom Watson

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will tentatively be held September 4, 2020 at the Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel, beginning at 5:00pm.

