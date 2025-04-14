Cheyenne Police Investigate Shots Fired on Gopp Court

On April 13 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 1600 block of West Gopp Court.

Residents reported hearing multiple shots and seeing two males running from the area. Responding officers canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed witnesses, and are working to follow-up on leads. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, particularly surveillance video, please contact the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6513. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at (307) 638-8477 (TIPS) or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.