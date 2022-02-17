Cheyenne Presents now Accepting Food Vendors for ‘Fridays on the Plaza’

Fridays on the Plaza – held at the Historic Depot Plaza – features local, regional, and national musical acts, food, and entertainment in the heart of downtown Cheyenne.

The upcoming lineup and additional details for Fridays on the Plaza will be posted on Facebook and at www.CheyennePresents.com when information is finalized.

Seeking Food Vendors

Cheyenne Presents is accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the Plaza 2022! Start your application today.

For more information, food vendors should contact Lauren Boothe at lboothe@cheyennecity.org or call 307-757-7166. Completed applications should be emailed to lboothe@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office (510 W. 20th St.) by Friday, April 1. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 2pm.